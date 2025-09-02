UN Special Rapporteur Briefed On Interior Ministry's Efforts On Protecting Women
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls Reem Al-Salem visited on Tuesday the Interior Ministry's H.Q and was briefed on efforts made to protect females.
The ministry received Al-Salem and the visit included some sectors, within the framework of Kuwait's keenness on boosting cooperation with the UN and share expertise, the ministry said in a press release.
The tour started with a meeting with the ministry's senior officials and reviewed efforts made to protect women and girls from all types of violence, along means of empowering women in security sector, it added.
Al-Salem paid a field tour to the female police institute and Al-Sadiq Police Station, and the deportation center and female prison, it noted.
She was informed about the conditions of prisoners, and rehabilitation and medical services as well as measures taken to ensure the dignity of humanity and rights, in accordance with relevant international charters, it stated. (end)
