Saudi Cultural Week In Albania Announced To Highlight Shared Culture Dialogue

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Ministry of Culture is hosting Saudi Cultural Week in Albania from September 16 to 20, 2025, at the Palace of Congresses in Tirana. The five-day event brings together artists, cultural practitioners, and institutions from both countries to engage in a vibrant program of exhibitions, performances, workshops, and panel discussions. The event will highlight the shared heritage and artistic intersections between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Albania.The Saudi Cultural Week in Albania is organized by the Ministry of Culture with the participation of various esteemed cultural entities. The event coincides with the Kingdom's designation of 2025 as the Year of Handicrafts and features a dedicated pavilion highlighting the significance of traditional crafts as a cornerstone of Saudi heritage.Visitors will experience a wide array of activities that showcase both traditional and contemporary aspects of Saudi culture. These include live performances of Saudi performing arts such as Al-Haida and Al-Tanboura, as well as musical showcases under the initiative titled "Saudi Trouq Meets the World," which brings together Saudi, Albanian, and international musicians. The event will also feature literary panels with Saudi authors whose works have been translated into Albanian, alongside local translators and literary figures. A multilingual collection of books in Arabic, English, and Albanian will be available, with a dedicated pavilion spotlighting the city of Taif as a UNESCO Creative City of Literature. Visitors can also enjoy live cooking demonstrations led by Saudi chefs, with regional dishes served alongside traditional Saudi coffee, dates, and desserts.Alongside these activities, a diverse program of cultural experiences will be available for attendees. These include live demonstrations of traditional crafts such as textile weaving, palm frond (khous) crafts, pottery and Al-Qatt Al-Asiri art. Immersive displays will showcase the Kingdom's archaeological heritage and UNESCO-listed sites. Replicas of historic sites. and a traditional Saudi tent will offer interactive engagement opportunities, where visitors will be able to capture memorable moments through photography wearing traditional Saudi attire.Additional experiences include Arabic calligraphy stations showcasing the craft with the opportunity for visitors to take home a keepsake, fashion displays of traditional and modern garments, film screenings of popular Saudi films, and digital library exhibits presenting rare Arabic manuscripts. These multidimensional elements offer visitors opportunities to engage with diverse artistic expressions and explore shared traditions through immersive cultural experiences.This event affirms the Kingdom's commitment to sharing its cultural heritage internationally through mutual exchange, collaboration, and the celebration of diverse traditions.

