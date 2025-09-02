Meet Me In The Middle Conflict Toolkit Empowers Healthy Communication Amid The Rising Need For Conflict Skills
Meet Me in the Middle Conflict Toolkit
New Interactive Card Deck Turns Everyday Conflict into Emotional Intelligence PracticeWith social and organizational stress on the rise, knowing how to manage and not just react to conflict is critical.” - Adrienne Alexander, Founder
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Conflict is everywhere, in our workplaces, classrooms, online, and even in our homes, so conflict resolution has become more than a soft skill; it's an essential life skill.
According to LinkedIn 's 2025 report on skills in demand, conflict mitigation ranks #2 among the fastest-growing workplace competencies. Against this backdrop, publicist and conflict resolution specialist Adrienne Alexander is introducing Meet Me in the Middle: A Toolkit for Everyday Conflict; an 80-card deck transforms tense moments into teachable and actionable ones.
For over two decades, Alexander has shaped narratives and navigated crises as a communications strategist, helping brands articulate their message with empathy and intention. She's now helping individuals do the same, one conversation at a time.
The Meet Me in the Middle toolkit includes:
.Scenario Cards with real-life, everyday tensions
.Tool Cards portraying trusted strategies for de-escalation
.Response Cards with ready-to-use phrasing for sticky situations
.Wildcard Cards to surface underlying emotions or systems
Designed for use in schools, workplaces, therapy sessions, and family spaces, Meet Me in the Middle builds emotional intelligence while being engaging, interactive, and accessible.
Alexander's expertise is not just theoretical. She's also the author of two books, Creating a Middle: Conflict Tips for the Modern World and its digital-era counterpart, Creating a Middle: Conflict Tips for the Digital World.
“With social and organizational stress on the rise, knowing how to manage and not just react to conflict is critical,” Alexander explains.“My goal was to create a toolkit that equips people to stay curious, grounded, and connected, even when tensions run high.”
Meet Me in the Middle: A Toolkit for Everyday Conflict is now available at .
For additional details about Meet Me in the Middle or any of the previously mentioned books, visit
About Adrienne Alexander
Founder of IPY Agency Public Relations, Alexander has spent 20 years helping brands, educators, and communities communicate authentically and clearly. A certified conflict resolution specialist, speaker, and author, she bridges emotional intelligence with strategy to empower connections in complex situations.
Adrienne Alexander
IPY Agency LLC
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment