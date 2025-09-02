Ocean Power Technologies To Release Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings On September 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will release earnings for its fiscal 2026 first quarter for the period ended July 31, 2025 after the market closes on Monday September 15, 2025.

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit

