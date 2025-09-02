Loanpass PPE Integrates With Freddie Mac's Cash Pricing API To Deliver Real-Time Secondary Market Pricing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Bill Roy, Founder & CEO of LoanPASSMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS, a leading provider of loan decisioning and pricing technology, has integrated with Freddie Mac's Cash Pricing API, enabling lenders to access their own Freddie Mac pricing directly within the LoanPASS Product & Pricing Engine (PPE).With this API integration, LoanPASS delivers live pricing tied directly to each lender's Freddie Mac Seller/Servicer number. Every quote reflects the lender's approved terms and commitments, ensuring precise pricing and the ability to perform best execution with the latest market data.“When lenders can see their Freddie Mac pricing in real time, they are able to make decisions quickly and with confidence,” said Bill Roy, Founder and CEO of LoanPASS.” This integration allows our customers to work from precise data and focus on serving their borrowers.”The Freddie Mac Cash Pricing API integration enhances the secondary market capabilities of the LoanPASS Product & Pricing Engine (PPE). Banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies can now incorporate precise Freddie Mac pricing directly into their workflow, improving efficiency while better managing profitability and risk.For more information about the LoanPASS PPE integration with Freddie Mac's Cash Pricing API, request a demo today.About LoanPASSLoanPASS is a leader in product pricing and loan decisioning technology solutions, giving lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility. Using a no-code approach, banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders, and investors can quickly configure any lending product-from non-QM and construction loans to reverse mortgages and DSCR loans. To learn more about LoanPASS and its open API integrations with leading LOS, POS, and CRM providers, visit .

Bill Mitchell

LoanPASS

+1 561-254-5971

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.