J&K On Alert As New Flood Threat Looms

Swollen river Jhelum in Srinagar on Tuesday. KO photo by Abid Bhat



Rivers, Streams Likely To Swell: Weatherman Boy Struck By Lightning, Jammu Rivers Cross Alert Levels

Srinagar- The weatherman here has predicted heavy rainfall until Wednesday, saying that generally cloudy weather is expected with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunder at many places during the daytime, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi, along with moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Kulgam.

Director Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that from September 4 to 7, a brief spell of rain and thunder is expected at a few places. From September 8 to 11, a spell of moderate rain is expected over a few districts of Jammu division during the night of September 8 and the 9th, with improvement thereafter until the 11th evening.

The fresh weather forecast has raised fears of flash floods and further inundation. Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas are urged to remain indoors, avoid riverbanks, and keep emergency supplies ready.

In its advisory, the MeT has stated that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in a few districts, as well as the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at many vulnerable places.

It said that a rise in water levels in rivers is expected and urged people to stay away from water bodies, nallas, river embankments, and loose structures. Besides, the public has been advised to stay alert and updated.