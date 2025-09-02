J&K On Alert As New Flood Threat Looms
-
Rivers, Streams Likely To Swell: Weatherman
Boy Struck By Lightning, Jammu Rivers Cross Alert Levels
Srinagar- The weatherman here has predicted heavy rainfall until Wednesday, saying that generally cloudy weather is expected with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunder at many places during the daytime, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi, along with moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Kulgam.
Director Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that from September 4 to 7, a brief spell of rain and thunder is expected at a few places. From September 8 to 11, a spell of moderate rain is expected over a few districts of Jammu division during the night of September 8 and the 9th, with improvement thereafter until the 11th evening.
The fresh weather forecast has raised fears of flash floods and further inundation. Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas are urged to remain indoors, avoid riverbanks, and keep emergency supplies ready.
In its advisory, the MeT has stated that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in a few districts, as well as the possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at many vulnerable places.
It said that a rise in water levels in rivers is expected and urged people to stay away from water bodies, nallas, river embankments, and loose structures. Besides, the public has been advised to stay alert and updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment