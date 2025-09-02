Isak's Move To Liverpool From Newcastle For British Record Fee Agreed Khaleej Times
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract for a British record fee of around 130 million pounds ($175 million), Sky Sports News and The Athletic reported on Sunday.
Protracted negotiations over the deal have dominated the Premier League transfer window, which closes on Monday, with a Liverpool bid of 110 million pounds for the 25-year-old rejected earlier in August.Recommended For You
Neither Liverpool nor Newcastle immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours early on Monday morning.
Isak scored 23 league goals last season to guide Newcastle back to the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish while he also scored in the League Cup final against Liverpool to give them their first domestic trophy in 70 years.
He did not join Newcastle on their pre-season tour and was forced to train separately in a tense standoff with the club, which manager Eddie Howe grimly described as a "lose-lose" situation.
Isak, however, accused Newcastle of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a statement that confirmed he wanted to leave the north-east club, saying that change was in the "best interests of everyone."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment