Apple To Lower Iphone 12 Radio Power Across EU

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Apple will update software on iPhone 12 handsets across the EU to lower the power of their radio transmitters, it said Monday, after Brussels confirmed the device does not meet health standards.

The software update, scheduled "in the coming weeks" across the EU, is in line with a 2023 change made to the phones in France based on testing by its ANFR radio frequency authority.

"We continue to disagree with the French ANFR's testing approach, (but) respect the European Commission's decision," Apple said in a statement.

"Customers can use their iPhone 12 with full confidence, just as they always have".

The ANFR ordered iPhone 12 sales halted in September 2023 over excessive electromagnetic emissions absorbed by the human body when the device is held in the hand.

Apple quickly released an update to correct the effect, but applied it only in France.

The European Commission confirmed the ANFR's findings and subsequent steps in an August 19 decision published Monday in its Official Journal, calling them "justified".