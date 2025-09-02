Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (01628.HK) Announced The Official Effectiveness Of Offshore Debt Restructuring, Marking A Key Step Toward Steady Development

MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (01628) Announced the Official Effectiveness of Offshore Debt Restructuring, Marking a Key Step Toward Steady Development

HONG KONG, Sep 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 29, Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (01628) announced that its offshore debt management and restructuring efforts, which spanned over three years, have yielded decisive results. The offshore restructuring has officially taken effect, marking a key step in improving the Company's liquidity and optimizing its financial structure, laying a solid foundation for future robust operations.

Optimize Capital Structure, Enhance Financial Stability and Achieve Sustainable Development

After multiple rounds of negotiations, the final arrangement encompassed 15 senior notes, one perpetual bond, four secured notes, one syndicated loan, and one bilateral loan. As consideration for the restructuring, Yuzhou Group issued new bonds with an optimized structure, including short-term, medium-term, and long-term bonds. This arrangement significantly reduced financing costs, lowered the Group's outstanding offshore debt, alleviated financial pressure, optimized its capital structure, and enhanced financial soundness and sustainability.

Gain Support from Shareholders and the Market, Consolidate the Interests of all Parties, and Work Together to Move Forward

As a key component of the plan, certain creditors will receive 5,645 million newly issued shares, representing approximately 37.94% of Yuzhou Group's issued shares after the restructuring. This further solidified the shared interests of creditors and the Company. In addition, Yuzhou Group raised nearly HK$100 million through a rights issue to cover restructuring-related expenses and replenish working capital. The arrangement not only set a market precedent but also garnered a positive response from minority shareholders, reflecting strong recognition and confidence from shareholders and the market in both the rationale of the plan and the Group's future development prospects.

The core objective of this restructuring plan was to adjust the scale of Yuzhou Group's offshore debt to a reasonable level, restore the soundness and sustainability of the capital structure, and ensure the continued operation and healthy development of the business. At the same time, the plan aims to ease liquidity pressure, align the new repayment schedule with the operating environment of China's real estate industry and the Group, and ensure the fair treatment and protection of all stakeholders' rights, striving to maximize overall value.

Respond to Policy Calls, Fulfill Social Responsibilities, and Consolidate Corporate Value

Following the completion of the restructuring, Yuzhou Group will continue to respond to policy initiatives, fulfill its commitment to“guaranteeing housing delivery”, strengthen cash flow management, enhance internal revenue generation capabilities, and ensure stable business operations. Structural deleveraging measures are expected to help the Group achieve a long-term sustainable capital structure and reduce overall operational risks. The Company will steadily enhance its operating capacity and remain focused on creating value for all stakeholders.

Industry observers note that the completion of the restructuring not only relieves near-term financial pressure but also represents an important step for Yuzhou Group in pursuing long-term stability and growth amid the ongoing adjustment of China's real estate sector.