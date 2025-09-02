Construction Work Begins On Jaffna International Cricket Stadium

The President launched the construction work at the Jaffna International Cricket Stadium on Mandaitivu Island on Monday.

At the event, it was also declared that under a long-term plan, Mandaitivu Island will be developed into a fully-fledged Sports City, equipped with international standard facilities.

This Sports City will include a swimming complex, a modern indoor stadium for multiple sports, star-class hotels and restaurants, luxury apartments, shopping complexes and recreational centres.

The Jaffna International Cricket Stadium will be built in four phases. In the first phase, the stadium and pavilion will be constructed to a level where matches can be played.

The second phase will include the main grandstand and media centre, the third phase will cover the remaining stands and the final phase will see the installation of floodlighting.

The stadium, which is being built on land provided by the Velanai Pradeshiya Sabha to Sri Lanka Cricket, will have a seating capacity of around 40,000 spectators. It will also be equipped to host international day-night matches.

Once completed, it will become Sri Lanka's fifth stadium capable of hosting international matches and the seventh international-standard cricket stadium in the country.

President Dissanayake highlighted that cricket is a sport that has carried Sri Lanka's pride to the world.

He stressed that sport has the unique power to unite people beyond all boundaries and differences, adding that the Jaffna International Cricket Stadium will not merely be a venue for cricket, but a symbol of national unity.

The President further expressed his vision of one day seeing a Sri Lankan national cricket team representing Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim youth, cheered on by fans of every community seated together in one stadium. He described this as his dream and urged all to join in making it a reality.

