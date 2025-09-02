Vietnam Tells Its 80-Year Journey At A World Top 10 Exhibition Venue

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) As the first event held at the newly inaugurated Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi, the exhibition titled“80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” has become a symbol of a modern, ambitious, and globally engaged Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2025 – Anyone who finds themselves in Hanoi these days can sense that history is not just something written on faded pages. The memory of President Ho Chi Minh reading Vietnam's Declaration of Independence before a crowd of half a million people at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945, remains vivid in the national consciousness. That moment opened a new chapter for Vietnam after decades of colonial rule.

The Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors

From a war-torn and impoverished country, Vietnam has quietly navigated many turning points. With determination and resilience, the nation has gradually found its place in the world, contributing its own voice to the global chorus.

This year's 80th Independence Day is not just a time for celebration but also a time to look back at Vietnam's journey. Now, that story is being told in a new way at the“80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” exhibition, taking place at the new Vietnam Exposition Center in Dong Anh, just outside central Hanoi.

A Living Portrait of Eight Decades

In late August, crowds from across Vietnam flocked to visit the Vietnam Exposition Center, a project by Vingroup , the nation's largest private conglomerate by both size and tax contributions, to take part in the grand celebration of Vietnam's 80th National Day. The exhibition features more than 200 indoor and outdoor displays, weaving together a vivid, multi-dimensional portrait of Vietnam's transformation over the past eighty years.

The exhibition showcases not only Vietnam's achievements in economics, technology, defense, and education, but also highlights everyday stories of its land and people-simple yet proud moments that reflects the nation's steady progress, powered by countless individual efforts.

What sets this exhibition apart is its use of virtual reality, digital models, and interactive AR/VR presentations, allowing visitors to experience history as if they were truly there. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are packed, with people searching for their own special view within the grand setting.

This is more than just a commemorative event. The exhibition is a clear statement that Vietnam is moving forward-open to the world, proud of its identity, and brimming with creativity.

A Place Where Ambition Meets Opportunity

Sometimes, the medium is just as important as the message itself. And the stage a nation chooses for its story can reveal its aspirations. Seen from this perspective, the Vietnam Exposition Center is more than Southeast Asia's largest exhibition complex-it is a symbol of Vietnam's long-term vision for integration and renewal. More than that, the Center bears the hallmark of Vingroup as a strategic brand. With its forward-looking orientation, it is set to become a bridge connecting Vietnamese businesses with the global community through international-scale exhibitions, trade fairs, and major events.

From now on, this will be more than a venue for major exhibitions. It is set to become a new hub for Vietnam's event industry, welcoming the fresh energy of international integration: global music festivals, AI forums, community marathons, conferences-a place where ideas, initiatives, and friendships can flourish.

Few people know that to complete the center in time for National Day on September 2, nearly 3,000 workers and engineers worked around the clock. Heavy-duty cranes and cutting-edge machinery from across the country converged on the site. Over more than a year, the project's owner, Vingroup led a race against time to keep its promise to history and the hopes of many generations. The inauguration coincided with Vietnam's August Revolution anniversary, and the center was awarded the First-Class Labor Medal, honoring the spirit of daring to dream and daring to deliver.

Many may see this exhibition as a chance to reflect on the past. But on a deeper level, both the exhibition and the Vietnam Exposition Center are a real test of Vietnam's ability to connect and engage with the world today.

Once standing on the sidelines, Vietnam now confidently invites international partners to share in its achievements and discuss topics like green development, digital transformation, culture, and creativity. With a packed schedule of events and an expected tens of millions of visitors, this space promises to be a gateway for cooperation, investment, and learning.

This is also a national stage: Every festival, art show, sporting event, or global forum held here is a chance to showcase a welcoming, open Vietnam. Here, the power of culture and hospitality will resonate, spreading further than any grand display.