DP World Launches English Academy To Empower Chilean Youth

DP World has taken an important step in its ongoing commitment to education and community development by launching the English Academy in San Antonio, Chile. This fully funded, free-of-charge educational initiative aims to strengthen English language skills among local youth, enhancing their future educational and professional opportunities.

Aligned with DP World's global sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future," and its core pillar of education, the English Academy addresses a critical need within the Chilean community. English proficiency has become essential in today's globalized landscape, opening doors to expanded experiences, knowledge, and employment prospects.

According to the Global English Language Report , only 18% of Chileans considered themselves advanced English speakers, with 53% citing the high cost as the primary barrier to language acquisition. Despite these challenges, 85% expressed interest in learning English – the highest percentage among countries surveyed. Recognizing this gap, DP World's new initiative directly removes financial barriers and provides accessible English education for the local youth.

Initially, the program offers classes every Saturday at DP World's port terminal facilities, open to the entire San Antonio community. Led by the DP World Sustainability team, this initiative embodies the company's firm commitment to fostering equity, empowerment, and community advancement.

Through the English Academy, DP World continues its mission to positively impact the communities where it operates, nurturing future leaders and supporting sustainable development.