Facelift, Rhinoplasty, Eyelid Surgery: Zionsville Facial Plastic Surgeon Discusses The Most Popular Options

Dr. Emily Hrisomalos discusses the increasing popularity of facelift, rhinoplasty, and eyelid surgery and how those options can benefit patients.

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the evolving field of facial plastic surgery, three procedures consistently remain among the most sought-after: facelift, rhinoplasty , and eyelid surgery. Dr. Emily Hrisomalos, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Zionsville, is shedding light on why these options continue to top patient interest lists and how they are being refined for safer procedures and more natural-looking results.Recent data from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) highlights a continued rise in demand for these surgeries. Facelift patients are trending younger, with those aged 35–55 now representing an increasing number of cases, and overall facelift volume has grown by more than 60% since 2017. (1) Rhinoplasty remains one of the most requested procedures, with nearly 80% of facial plastic surgeons reporting increased interest, and eyelid surgery ranks among the top three globally.1 According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), eyelid surgery saw more than 2.1 million cases worldwide in 2024, making it the most frequently performed cosmetic surgery. (2)Across the U.S., some experts point to factors such as an aging population, weight-loss-related changes in facial structure, and the influence of high-resolution video calls and social media as key drivers of the trend. While motivations vary, Dr. Hrisomalos says most patients share a common goal: to feel more confident in their appearance without looking“overdone.”Facelift and Neck Lift : Restoring Youthful ContoursFacelift and neck lift procedures are often chosen by individuals seeking to reduce visible signs of aging in the mid-to-lower face and jawline. Modern facelifts go beyond tightening the skin, addressing deeper structural layers for more enduring results.“A well-planned and executed facelift doesn't change someone's appearance,” Dr. Hrisomalos explains.“It restores a more youthful contour while maintaining the patient's unique facial features and character.”By targeting both skin laxity and underlying muscle support as one unit, contemporary facelift techniques can avoid the“pulled” look associated with outdated methods. When combined with a neck lift, which is recommended more often than not, Dr. Hrisomalos says the result can be a smoother, morebalanced transition between the face and neck.Rhinoplasty: Precision in MillimetersRhinoplasty, or nasal reshaping surgery, serves both cosmetic and functional purposes - from refining facial harmony to repairing injury or improving breathing. Dr. Hrisomalos notes that precision is critical:“Every millimeter matters when working with nasal structure. It's about harmonizing the nose with the rest of the face, and making it look like the new nasal structure was always meant to be.”Dr. Hrisomalos says advances in pre-surgical imaging projections and surgical planning now allow for greater communication during consultations and help patients better visualize their results and voice their goals before the procedure.Eyelid Surgery: A Small Change with Big ImpactEyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) addresses heavy upper lids, under-eye puffiness, shadowing, and tired-looking eyes. The procedure can also improve vision in cases where excess eyelid skin obstructs sightlines.“The eyes are one of the first areas to show signs of aging,” Dr. Hrisomalos reveals.“Small adjustments in this area can have a significant effect on overall facial expression and truly brighten someone's appearance.”Additionally, Dr. Hrisomalos says today's eyelid surgery techniques typically utilize incisions in such small and discreet areas that residual scarring is eventually virtually unnoticeable to others.Individualized Consultation Remains EssentialWhile techniques for these surgeries continue to evolve, Dr. Hrisomalos stresses the importance of personalized planning.“There's no one-size-fits-all approach,” she said.“The goal is to understand each patient's priorities and anatomy to recommend the safest and most effective plan.”Industry surveys also note that patients are entering consultations more informed than ever, often having researched their procedures in depth. Dr. Hrisomalos says this can shift the physician-patient relationship toward a collaborative approach, with greater emphasis on realistic expectations and long-term maintenance strategies.Facial plastic surgery continues to be shaped by technological advancements, refined anesthesia methods, and faster recovery protocols, allowing many patients to resume normal activities sooner than in the past. Dr. Hrisomalos says that selecting a highly-qualified surgeon with specialized training in facial anatomy can be a critical factor in achieving satisfying, lasting results.About Dr. Emily HrisomalosDr. Emily Hrisomalos is a double board-certified, fellowship-trained facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a focus exclusively on the face, head, and neck. She earned her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Case Western Reserve University, followed by fellowship training in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery through the University of Miami. Experienced with both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, Dr. Hrisomalos utilizes a customized, patient-centered approach to treat patients seeking facial rejuvenation, corrective surgery, and functional improvements. In addition to surgical options, she offers a wide variety of non-surgical treatments for cosmetic enhancement at her practice. Medical References:(1) American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery(2) International Society of Aesthetic Plastic SurgeryFor more information, please visit dremilyhrisomalos or @dremilyhrisomalos on Instagram.

