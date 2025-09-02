Mcdonald's Revives Popular Extra Value Meals - Big Mac And Breakfast Deals Return, But There's A Catch

McDonald's (MCD) said on Tuesday that it is bringing back its“Extra Value Meals” starting September 8, helping customers save 15% compared to the cost of purchasing an entree, fries, and a drink individually.

The fast-food giant is offering $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal, which comes with hash browns and a small coffee, and an $8 Big Mac meal that includes medium fries and a choice of medium soft drink. However, the deal is only available for a limited time.

Retail sentiment on McDonald's improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory a day ago, with message volumes at 'low' levels, according to data from Stocktwits. Shares of McDonald's were up marginally in premarket trading.

MCD sentiment and message volume September 2, 2025, as of 8:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Several fast-food chains have been offering discounts and deals to attract customers who have been dining out less due to rising prices. McDonald's has been running the $5 value meal offering since 2024 to attract customers.

Its“Extra Value Meals” offers options across breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It includes Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddles, Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, any variety of the Quarter Pounder burger, and any variety of the McCrispy Sandwich.

McDonald's will also launch more price-pointed Extra Value Meals in the near future, such as the $5 Sausage, Egg and Cheese McGriddles and $8 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meals in November, the company said, adding that it will also offer a snack wrap for $2.99 through the end of the year.

Earlier on Tuesday, McDonald's was added to the U.S. conviction list at Goldman Sachs, according to TheFly. The firm said it believes the company has the scale, marketing, and digital expertise to navigate through an uncertain consumer environment. Goldman Sachs has a 'Buy' rating on McDonald's with a $355 price target.

McDonald's stock has gained 8% so far this year and 10% in the last 12 months.

