Film 2000 Meters To Andriivka To Compete For Oscars In Two Categories

Journalist, documentary filmmaker, Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstyslav Chernov reported this in an interview with Ukrinform

“...We will compete for Best Documentary Feature - that is another category. What the result will be, I don't know, but I hope for the best,” Chernov noted.

He added that 2025 is truly a golden year for Ukrainian documentary filmmaking.

“2025 is really a golden year for Ukrainian documentary. At international festivals, I have seen at least 15 documentaries, all of which represented Ukraine with dignity,” Chernov said.

The director pointed out that in the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many films have been released showing different perspectives of this war.

“Some of them will definitely reach the audience. This guarantees that Ukraine will remain in the cinematic context this year, that people will talk about us and watch us,” emphasized Chernov, whose film 2000 Meters to Andriivka will represent Ukraine at the Oscars in the International Feature Film category.

In total, eight films made it to the selection list.

In 2024, Mstyslav Chernov's film 20 Days in Mariupol won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature