Food Processing Market To Exceed USD 318.29 Billion By 2034, Fueled By Automation, Clean-Label Reformulation, And Cold-Chain Investments
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 6.7%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 166.41 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 177.56 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 318.29 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Have Questions? Let's Talk-Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team:
Food Processing Market Segmental Analysis
Type Analysis
The extrusion equipment segment dominated the food processing market in 2024, as extruder machines are developed to manage a huge variety of ingredients used for the manufacturing of foods highly demanded by consumers. Extrusion technology helps food manufacturers to adjust the ingredients during the manufacturing procedure to adapt to consumer demands and lower food wastage. The segment highlights the importance of such machines to deliver the products as per the consumer demands, further fueling the growth of the market. It also helps to manage extra expenses, save space, and is energy-efficient, further aiding the market's growth.
The mixers, blenders, and homogenizers segment is observed to grow in the forecasted period, as such machines are helpful to maintain the consistency, quality, and manage the quantity of food production essential for the growth of the food processing sector in the forecasted period. Producers pay attention to adapting to energy-efficient techniques for food processing, which is helpful to manage the carbon footprint and also keep a tap on energy efficiency for controlled costs. Advanced technology in such machines helps the industry in manufacturing better quality food options, further fueling the growth of the market.
Category Analysis
The fully automated segment led the food processing market in 2024 for enhancing food safety, quality, and efficiency. Automated systems are helpful for the manufacturing of high-quality and standard food products that are uniform, which is essential for the growth of the food processing sector. Though the segment involves initial costs for automated technology involvement in the industry, it can be managed in the form of reduced labor costs.
The semi-automated segment is observed to grow in the forecasted period as the segment highlights the importance of an ideal balance between labor operations and automation process, which is helpful for the growth of the market for food processing. The segment also helps to lower the operational costs, further fueling the market's growth, especially for sections such as frozen foods. Small to medium-sized food production industries benefit from the semi-automated segment as it helps to tap the economic and labor costs perfectly by maintaining an ideal balance between both.
Application Analysis
The bakery and confectionery segment led the food processing market in 2024 due to high demand for sweets and bakery product in the recent period, further fueling the market's growth. The food processing industry, maintaining an ideal supply chain of the bakery and confectionery segment by fulfilling consumer demands, helped the segment grow in 2024. Advanced technology, helpful for real-time monitoring, smart packaging, and maintaining the efficiency and quality of food products, helped the segment grow further, fueling the growth of the food processing market.
The meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to increasing demand for protein-rich foods helpful for immunity. The high demand for meat and poultry due to their multiple benefits for the human body is further boosting the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. High demand for seafood , meat, and poultry by gymming population, health-conscious consumers, and protein-intake tapping consumers further helps to boost the segment, further helping the growth of the market.
Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: ...
Additional Topics Worth Exploring:
- Craft Beer Market: The global craft beer market size is projected to expand from USD 110.94 billion in 2025 to USD 263.73 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Curcumin Market: The global curcumin market size is forecast to grow from USD 110.59 million in 2025 to USD 301.79 million by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Processing Blades Market : The global food processing blades market size was calculated at USD 1.05 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Pathogen Testing Market : The global food pathogen testing market size is projected to grow from USD 17.89 billion in 2025 to USD 37.29 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Modified Starch Market : The global modified starch market size is expected to grow from USD 16.12 billion in 2025 to USD 24.38 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Anti-Caking Market : The global anti-caking market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with projections indicating significant revenue increases during the forecast period 2025-2034. Food Enzymes Market : The global food enzymes market size is expected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2025 to USD 4.63 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Probiotic Drinks Market : The global probiotic drinks market size is projected to expand from USD 26.96 billion in 2025 to USD 56.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Ready-to-Eat Food Packaging Market : The global ready-to-eat food packaging market size is set for steady growth increasing from USD 95.17 billion in 2025 to USD 164.92 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Roasted Coffee Market : The global roasted coffee market size rising from USD 50.28 billion in 2025 to USD 84.23 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
Companies in Food Processing Industry
- Marel GEA Group AG The Bühler Holding AG JBT Corporation Alfa Laval AB TNA Solution Pty Ltd Bucher Industries AG Clextral S.A.S SPX Flow Bigtem Makine A.S. FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l. Krones AG Paul Mueller Company
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
- Cleaning, Sorting, & Grading Equipment Cutting, Peeling & Grinding Equipment Mixers, Blenders, and Homogenizers Extrusion & Thermal Equipment Other Equipment
By Category
- Semi-Automated Fully Automated
By Application
- Bakery, Confectionery and Dairy Products Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products Fruit, Vegetable, and Beverages Others
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific-are also available upon request.
For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here:
Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: ...
Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It's your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry:
About Us
Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry , providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we'll navigate this transformative journey.
Web:
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials | Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies |
For Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Medium | Twitter
Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:
➡️ Sugar-Free Food Market: insights/sugar-free-food-market
➡️ Snack Food Market: insights/snack-food-market
➡️ Food Additives Market: insights/food-additives-market
➡️ Meal Kits Market: insights/meal-kits-market
➡️ Baking Ingredients Market: insights/baking-ingredients-market
➡️ Probiotic Food Market: insights/probiotic-food-market
➡️ Protein Bar Market: insights/protein-bar-market
➡️ Smoothie Market: insights/smoothie-market
➡️ Functional Ingredients Market: insights/functional-ingredients-market
➡️ Functional Ice Cream Market: insights/functional-ice-cream-market
➡️ Yeast Extract Market: insights/yeast-extract-market
➡️ Dairy Processing Equipment Market: insights/dairy-processing-equipment-market
➡️ Meat Products Market: insights/meat-products-market
➡️ Frozen and Convenience Food Market: insights/frozen-and-convenience-food-market
➡️ Gluten-Free Bakery Market: insights/gluten-free-bakery-market
➡️ Europe Nutraceuticals Market: insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment