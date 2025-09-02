Retreatbosstm Announces Global Scholarship Valued At $15,000 To Empower Women In Retreat Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In support of women's empowerment, the scholarship offers ICF-CCE accredited training, brand creation by Mundoh Design, and global promotion to launch careers.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RetreatBossTM, a global retreat strategy and training company, today announced the launch of the RetreatBossTM Scholarship, a package valued at $15,000 designed to empower women worldwide to step into retreat leadership.The scholarship includes enrollment in the Mastering Retreats Certification Capstone Program, accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF-CCE), plus branding, mentorship, and media opportunities. One woman will graduate with the tools and visibility to launch a sustainable retreat business.“The RetreatBossTM Scholarship is about breaking barriers,” said Catherine Kontos, Founder of RetreatBossTM.“We're not just training a retreat leader; we're launching her career. She will walk away with the skills, the brand, the visibility, and the support to thrive.”The winner will receive:ICF-accredited retreat leadership trainingComplete brand identity and website (Mundoh Design)Media features including RetreatBoss MagazinePromotion on the RetreatMatch global platformGlobal Applications Now OpenApplications for the September 2025 RetreatBossTM Scholarship are now open. Women worldwide are encouraged to apply. The recipient will be announced before the September cohort begins and will join training with that cohort.Apply now atAbout RetreatBossTMFounded by Catherine Kontos, RetreatBossTM specializes in retreat strategy, training, and community development. Through its programs, consulting, the RetreatMatch platform, and RetreatBoss Magazine, RetreatBossTM empowers professionals to design transformational experiences that combine purpose and profit. With initiatives such as the RetreatBossTM Scholarship, the company continues its mission of creating access, equity, and impact in the retreat industry.Press ContactCatherine Kontos...+1 514-375-5375Scholarship Applications:Media Assets: High-resolution photos, logos, and visuals available at Media Kit ​

Catherine KONTOS

RetreatBoss Organization

+1 514-375-5375

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.