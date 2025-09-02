Southern Maryland Automotive Group Announces Acquisition Of Lexington Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

New sign going up

LEXINGTON PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Maryland Automotive Group today announced the acquisition of Lexington Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (CDJR), further strengthening its presence in Southern Maryland and expanding the group's family of dealerships to better serve customers with more brands, more choices, and more convenience.With this acquisition, Southern Maryland Automotive Group continues its mission to deliver exceptional automotive sales and service experiences, while investing in the communities it proudly calls home.“We are excited to welcome Lexington Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram into the Southern Maryland Automotive Group family,” said Greg Basiliko, CEO of Southern Maryland Automotive Group.“This acquisition allows us to bring our proven tradition of customer satisfaction and community involvement to the St. Mary's County market, offering more customers access to the vehicles and service they need, close to where they live and work.”The Lexington Park location will continue to operate under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brand standards, ensuring that customers receive the same trusted products while benefiting from Southern Maryland Automotive Group's resources, technology, and customer-focused approach.“Having been part of Southern Maryland Automotive Group for more than two decades, I am proud to take on this new role leading Lexington Park CDJR,” said Adam Rinaldi, General Manager.“Our team is committed to providing the highest level of service, ensuring every customer feels like family. This store has a great future ahead as part of our group, and I'm excited to build lasting relationships here in St. Mary's County.”Customers can expect expanded service capabilities, a strong selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, and the professional expertise Southern Maryland Automotive Group is known for across its dealerships.About Southern Maryland Automotive GroupSouthern Maryland Automotive Group is a family-owned and operated dealership group dedicated to delivering excellence in automotive sales, service, and community engagement. With locations across Charles, St. Mary's, and Prince George's counties, the group represents leading automotive brands including Ford, Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram.For more information, please visit .

