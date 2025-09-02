From August To Always: Momcozy's 'More Than Pumping' Leaves A Lasting Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breastfeeding Awareness Month campaign reaches thousands with expert guidance, heartfelt stories, and a year-round commitment to maternal wellness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the global leader in wearable breast pumps, has wrapped their 2025 More Than Pumping, Real Support with Trusted Voices Breastfeeding Awareness Month campaign. Centered on providing real support for mothers, this initiative united leading experts to host a professional seminar and release nine breastfeeding education videos. Partnering with NAPS, Mama Glow, and Chamber of Mothers, Momcozy further expanded its impact through four additional breastfeeding education webinars , a digital feeding toolkit for new families, and kicked off a 10-city bus tour. By combining expert guidance, community partnerships, and real mom voices, the campaign turned awareness into meaningful, lasting action for families.









Real Support in Action

Through on-the-ground experiences, Momcozy's campaign brought support directly to families and professionals - beginning with a professional seminar in Los Angeles for IBCLCs, followed by a serene Mommy Meditation at Summer Streets in New York City , and product displays at the Prego Expo in Dallas .









On the virtual front, the Build Your Feeding Village: A Holistic Infant Feeding Toolkit was developed in collaboration with Mama Glow. In addition, the live webinar Feeding Our Futures further connected families with trusted experts, offering interactive guidance in real time.

“I came for the information, but I left with a support system. Hearing directly from experts - and knowing a brand like Momcozy truly listens - reminded me that I'm not alone in this journey,” said one mom participant.









Trusted Voices, Tangible Impact

The Momcozy Medical Advisory Board (MAB) brought together IBCLCs, midwives, and maternal health experts who ensured every message was evidence-based, grounded in clinical expertise, and addressed real-life parenting needs. Led by Dr. Fran Haydanek, DO, OBGYN, Latham Thomas, Certified Doula and Founder of Mama Glow, and Krupa Playforth, MD, this respected team has and will continue to contribute to education, product development, and advocacy efforts that uplift maternal wellness.

In addition to the MAB, Momcozy's U.S. Brand Ambassador, Becca Kufrin, shared an in-depth look at her breastfeeding journey , aiming to inspire open conversations and empower moms to take pride in every step of their experience.

Throughout Breastfeeding Awareness Month, from webinars to in-person events, these experts and real life stories provided hours of direct guidance, covering topics from pumping at work to overcoming latch challenges - ensuring every mom left with actionable advice.

What made this campaign powerful was its ability to pair evidence-based guidance with emotional connection. Moms didn't just hear from experts - they felt heard themselves. That combination of real support and trusted voices is what makes lasting change possible.“Lactation professionals can help parents make informed, realistic and educated choices.” Said Jeanette Mesite, one of the renowned IBCLCs who spoke at the professional seminar.









Beyond August - Our Commitment Continues

While Breastfeeding Awareness Month may be coming to an end, Momcozy's promise of real support and trusted voices will continue year-round. Momcozy has big plans to expand their Medical Advisory Board's educational content, develop new initiatives addressing postpartum mental health and return-to-work transitions, and continue building safe, inclusive spaces for moms globally.

Alongside the community they are building, Momcozy will continue to evolve with the modern mother, offering innovative products like their M9 Pump + Pumping Bra Bundle, Portable Milk Cooler & Warmer , MaxSupport Nursing Pillow , BM04 Baby Monitor, and more, to ensure moms are supported at all stages of their journeys.

“'More Than Pumping' may be wrapping up, but our commitment to moms is year-round, Real support and trusted voices are not just campaign themes for us - they're the foundation of how we show up every day,” said Lalaina Rabary, North American Brand Marketing Manager at Momcozy.“Whether it's through expert-led resources, community connection, or innovative products, Momcozy will continue standing beside moms on every step of their journey.”

Gratitude & Promise

As 'More Than Pumping' comes to a close, we reflect on the stories shared, the connections made, and the conversations sparked. From heartfelt mom experiences to expert-led insights, the campaign has shown what's possible when a community comes together with purpose. We thank every mom, partner, and advocate who made this journey meaningful - and look forward to building on this momentum in the months ahead.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is dedicated to supporting the journey of motherhood through thoughtful innovation, comfort-driven design, and ongoing care. Trusted by over four million moms in more than 60 countries, Momcozy offers a range of products - including wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essentials that integrate seamlessly into daily life from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Guided by research, inspired by real experiences, and committed to progress, Momcozy holds over 520 authorized patents and 330 registered trademarks worldwide. In 2024, Momcozy's wearable breast pump achieved the highest global sales revenue in its category*, reinforcing its place as a leader in FemTech.

With a vibrant and growing community of mothers and a strong presence across major retailers and online platforms, Momcozy continues to advance maternal wellness by offering solutions that empower women to care for themselves and their families with confidence.

For more information, visit .

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

**Data as of July 2025 from Amazon's official platform

