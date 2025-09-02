Afghanistan Quake: Death Toll Reaches 812, Over 2,800 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The death toll from the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has reached 812, with more than 2,800 people injured. The government has formed a special committee to coordinate the response and allocated 100 million afghanis for immediate relief.

The earthquake struck around midnight and measured 6.0 on the Richter scale, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), told reporters in Kabul on Monday that in Kunar province's Nurgal district (Mazar Dara), Chawkay, Watapur, Manogi, Chapa Dara and surrounding areas, 800 people have died and 2,500 were injured.

In Nangarhar's Dara-i-Noor district, 12 people were killed and 255 injured.

Laghman's Alingar district reported 58 injuries and Nuristan's Nurgram district reported four injuries.

In Panjshir's Abshar district, five houses were destroyed, but no casualties were reported.

Mujahid said the Prime Minister has formed a special committee led by the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Mullah Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada, with representatives from various ministries and agencies.

“For urgent relief, the respected Prime Minister has allocated 100 million afghanis, which are being used now. Additional funds will be provided if needed,” he added.

Since Sunday night, the Ministries of Interior, Defense and Public Health, along with provincial governors, disaster response departments, the Red Crescent and other officials, have taken measures to evacuate the deceased, transfer the injured, and deliver essential food, medical supplies, and other necessities. Forty flights have been conducted from Nangarhar's airport alone.

Mujahid, in response to the destruction of houses caused by this earthquake, said:“In Kunar province, many houses have been destroyed - meaning several villages have been destroyed. Mazar Dara, which we mentioned, the entire village has been destroyed. Exact figures regarding the houses have not yet arrived; of course, details will be published later. For now, we have only shared with you the numbers of the martyrs and the wounded.”

Mujahid urged all charitable organizations, traders, and ordinary Afghans to support earthquake-affected communities.

It is worth recalling that in October 2024, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale also caused heavy casualties and widespread destruction in Herat.

At that time, the State Ministry for Disaster Management reported that more than 2,000 people had been killed or injured, with most of the devastation occurring in the Zindajan and Ghurian districts of Herat.

According to the ministry, 1,320 houses were also destroyed in that earthquake.

sa