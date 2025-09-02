More Than 60 Cell Phone Complaints Have Reached Acodeco Panama In Seven Months

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The Consumer Protection and Competition Authority (ACODECO) reported that between January and July of this year it handled 68 formal complaints related to the purchase of cell phones, which totaled $26,387.02. According to the complaints department, the majority of cases involved breach of warranty, with 48 complaints representing $20,006.53. Claims were also filed for custody of property, breach of service, refunds, lack of information, contract termination, and hidden defects. Of the total complaints received, 55 were resolved favorably, resulting in an economic benefit of $19,384.26 for consumers. These resolutions, the institution emphasized, confirm the importance of those affected going to the appropriate authorities to defend their rights.

As part of its preventive measures, Acodeco recommended that cell phone buyers always request and keep the purchase receipt, request the warranty certificate, carefully read the user manual, and ensure they are in Spanish. It is also advisable to provide the device with the care recommended by the manufacturer, compare prices and quality before purchasing a device, and confirm the availability of authorized repair shops in Panama. The entity urged consumers who experience irregularities to file their complaints formally. If they do not receive a response from the provider, those affected can contact Acodeco with the corresponding documentation to initiate the complaint process and thus ensure respect for their rights as users. Acodeco warns: 25-pound gas tanks are only for homes, not businesses. Also Acodeco wants to receive any complaints from expats not receiving their Jubilado discounts that they are entitled to.