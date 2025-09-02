More Than 60 Cell Phone Complaints Have Reached Acodeco Panama In Seven Months -
As part of its preventive measures, Acodeco recommended that cell phone buyers always request and keep the purchase receipt, request the warranty certificate, carefully read the user manual, and ensure they are in Spanish. It is also advisable to provide the device with the care recommended by the manufacturer, compare prices and quality before purchasing a device, and confirm the availability of authorized repair shops in Panama. The entity urged consumers who experience irregularities to file their complaints formally. If they do not receive a response from the provider, those affected can contact Acodeco with the corresponding documentation to initiate the complaint process and thus ensure respect for their rights as users. Acodeco warns: 25-pound gas tanks are only for homes, not businesses. Also Acodeco wants to receive any complaints from expats not receiving their Jubilado discounts that they are entitled to.
