Minister Of State For International Cooperation Holds Phone Call With Afghan Caretaker Government's Acting Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad held a phone call with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan HE Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the call, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation conveyed her sincere condolences over the victims of the earthquake that struck Afghanistan, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the Afghan people in addressing the aftermath of the earthquake, with particular focus on women, children, and displaced persons affected, reflecting Qatar's established values ​​of human solidarity and assistance to those impacted by natural disasters.

For his part, HE the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the earthquake caused extensive damage in four provinces, noting that search and rescue teams are still working to reach those stranded. He praised Qatar's humanitarian stances and its continuous efforts in support of the Afghan people during crises.