Aires Announces Record Q2 2025 Revenue Of $6.0 Million & 115% Yoy Sales Growth
|Revenue
|
|
|Q2 2025
|
|
|Q2 2024
|
|Sales
|
|$
|5,985,422
|
|$
|2,788,488
|
|Cost of sales
|
|$
|(2,006,774
|)
|$
|(1,089,584
|)
|Gross margin
|
|$
|3,978,648
|
|$
|1,698,904
|
|Gross margin %
|
|
|66%
|
|
|61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|Advertising and promotion
|
|$
|(3,076,166
|)
|$
|(1,370,616
|)
|Marketing
|
|$
|(1,830,959
|)
|$
|(652,452
|)
|Office and general, rent and travel
|$
|(293,607
|)
|$
|(127,124
|)
|Consulting, salaries and benefits
|$
|(565,327
|)
|$
|(1,073,106
|)
|Legal and professional
|
|$
|(82,029
|)
|$
|(41,334
|)
|Share-based compensation
|
|$
|(43,065
|)
|$
|-
|
|Interest charges
|
|$
|(129,848
|)
|$
|(46,201
|)
|Depreciation
|
|$
|(33,713
|)
|$
|(33,428
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|$
|(2,076,067
|)
|$
|(1,645,357
|)
|Management reconciliation to non-GAAP measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|$
|(2,076,067
|)
|$
|(1,645,357
|)
|Interest charges
|
|$
|129,848
|
|$
|46,201
|
|Depreciation
|
|$
|33,713
|
|$
|33,428
|
|Investor relations consulting
|
|$
|109,129
|
|$
|723,853
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|$
|43,065
|
|$
|-
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|(1,760,312
|)
|$
|(841,875
|)
Withdrawal of 2025 Guidance
On January 27, 2025, American Aires Inc. issued financial guidance for the year, projecting sales between $28 million and $32 million, and adjusted EBITDA ranging from a $2 million loss to a $2 million profit. However, in light of recent developments disclosed in the Company's news releases and MD&A for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, both dated August 29, 2025, the Company has decided to withdraw and supersede all previously issued guidance.
This decision reflects a number of evolving factors that have reduced Company's near-term outlook. These include leadership and governance changes and the emergence of potential legal and regulatory matters. In addition, the Company currently has limited visibility into certain operating inputs such as costs, gross margins, and product supply. These uncertainties are compounded by continued capital markets volatility, which may influence the timing and terms of future financing.
Given these circumstances, the Company believes it is prudent to suspend previously issued guidance until greater clarity is achieved. At this time, the Company does not have sufficient visibility to provide updated quantitative guidance. The Company intends to reassess its outlook once there is more certainty regarding manufacturing and supply chain arrangements, gross margin trajectory, the resolution of any legal matters, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that all prior guidance, including that announced on January 27 and reiterated in subsequent news releases dated April 28 and May 26, 2025, should no longer be relied upon. The Company does not undertake to provide further guidance or to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Company's operations remain ongoing. Facilities and e-commerce platforms are fully operational, and the Company continues to fulfill customer orders and execute planned marketing initiatives. While these activities continue without interruption, Management believes it is prudent to withdraw previously issued guidance until there is greater clarity on the factors noted above.
About American Aires Inc.
American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company sells a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that transform electromagnetic environments to support health and well-being.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces ) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at and airestech/blogs/emf-education .
*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit .
