Aires Announces Record Q2 2025 Revenue Of $6.0 Million & 115% Yoy Sales Growth

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's reported sales increased by 115% year-over-year, for a second quarter record of $6.0 million compared to sales of $2.8 million in the year ago quarter. The quarter's increase in reported sales was driven largely by the efficient deployment of scaled-up advertising and marketing budgets, which included strategic partnerships the Company entered into during 2024 with the UFC, the WWE, Canada Basketball, and high profile athletes, including NHL star John Tavares and NBA star RJ Barrett; to note, 2025 marks the Company's first full year of leveraging its partnerships with UFC, WWE, and Canada Basketball. The quarterly performance extends the Company's multi-year trend of strong revenue growth through widening its user base, opening new market segments, and expanding its overall reach and brand name recognition. To date, Management is pleased with its ability to maintain the strong sales momentum created in late 2024 through the traditionally slower first half of the consumer year, which was a key part of the Company's overall strategy for 2025.

Cash as of June 30, 2025 was reported at $0.05 million, and Inventory was reported at $3.0 million. Continued investments in scaling up promotional efforts contributed to increased advertising and marketing expenses in Q2 (see details below), which resulted in an adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS financial measure) loss reported at $1.8 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.84 million in the year ago quarter.

Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "I'm pleased to report that our Q2 results met expectations, highlighted by strong top-line growth that underscores the ongoing demand and acceptance of our product. In the quarter, we focused on strategic brand building and investments designed to deliver broader, lasting impact for the brand. These strategic efforts were designed to strengthen our market position while also unlocking additional efficiencies in key acquisition metrics. Additionally, our close collaboration with manufacturer and fulfillment partners has successfully enhanced our cost of goods sold, resulting in gross margin expansion that bolsters our operational foundation.

While these investments were larger than previous quarters, we believe they were calculated and purposeful, reflecting our strategic choice to prioritize brand marketing in Q2 to expand our reach to broader and new audiences while deepening existing customer relationships. The goal is to position the Company for sustained growth and set the foundation for a strong performance in the back half of the year. Demand for our products remains robust, giving us confidence in the momentum we are generating and the trajectory of our growth."

Q2/2025 Financial Highlights

Reported sales increased by 115% year-over-year to a second quarter record of $6.0 million compared to sales of $2.8 million in the year ago quarter. Gross Profit increased 134% year-over-year to $4.0 million from $1.7 million in the year ago quarter, and Gross Margin percentage was reported at 66% versus 61% in the same period last year. The improvement in Gross Margin percentage was the combined result of multiple Company strategies, including realization of lowered products costs during the year based on higher purchasing volumes as well as reductions in certain fulfillment costs.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, Advertising and Promotion expenses increased 124% year-over-year to $3.1 million, and Marketing expenses saw an increase of 181% year-over-year to $1.8 million. The increase in Advertising expenses was consistent with Management expectations as the Company continued executing its full-year strategy focused on strong, high-double-digit sales growth and building Aires into a well-recognized brand in the electromagnetic environment transformation segment. The Company has historically found strong advertising investment in Q1 and Q2 is essential for continuing and building sales momentum following the seasonally strong holiday shopping in Q4, while also continuing to engage consumers to lay the foundation for the Company's progressive quarter over quarter sales growth into Q3 and Q4.

The increase in Marketing expenses was also consistent with Management expectations primarily due to the continued amortization of marketing partnership contracts such as with UFC, WWE, Canada Basketball and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Company notes that the marketing partnerships it has developed, together with the ability to create and leverage related co-branded content for use in the Company's marketing strategy and campaigns, helped drive order volume and sales growth in Q2/2025.

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in Canadian Dollars)