Qatar To Face Bahrain In Friendly Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's national football team will face Bahrain tomorrow at Al Thumama Stadium in a friendly match in preparation for the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The match will be Qatar's first during the September international break, followed by another friendly against Russia on September 7 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

The two matches are part of Qatar's efforts to boost its chances of advancing to the next World Cup finals, serving as key assessments of the team's technical readiness ahead of the decisive qualifying stage. Head coach Julen Lopetegui has named a 26-player squad for the training camp and the two friendlies.

Qatar has been drawn to lead Group A, which will be hosted in Doha from October 8-11. The group also includes the UAE and Oman.

The national team will begin its journey in the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers by facing Oman on October 8, before facing the UAE on October 14. Oman will play against the UAE on October 11.