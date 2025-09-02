'Not For The Ears Of Others': Modi, Putin Hold 60-Min Talks In Limo

Tianjin/Moscow- Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday offered a lift by President Vladimir Putin in his Russian-made Aurus limousine, where they had an hour-long conversation before joining their teams for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO summit here.

The Russian president waited for about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him before boarding the car. The trip to reach the venue for their meeting lasted about 15 minutes, but they spent another 45 minutes in the car to continue their conversation.

“The two leaders continued their one-to-one dialogue on the way to the hotel, where they were to be joined by members of their teams. However, on reaching the hotel, they did not deboard the Russian President's limousine and continued their conversation for a further 45 minutes,” Russian national radio station VestiFM reported.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders had a tete-a-tete in the car for about an hour.

“He did not want to interrupt the important conversation. But the 'home walls' of the car also played a role,” Peskov told a pool TV reporter covering Putin's visit to China.