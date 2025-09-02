Did The Rock Use Ozempic? Fans Speculate After Dwayne Johnson's Dramatic Weight Loss

When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2025, jaws dropped-and not just because of his charm or star power. This year, the 53-year-old actor, famously recognized for his colossal, muscular physique, appeared nearly unrecognizable with a much slimmer,“shrunken” frame, leaving both fans and media in awe and spurring a social media whirlwind.

Red Carpet Surprise

Outfitted in a light blue shirt and black trousers, Johnson radiated a bold new presence as he promoted A24's upcoming drama, The Smashing Machine, together with his co-star Emily Blunt. The visible transformation-widely estimated at nearly 60 pounds of weight lost-reduced his legendary bulk from approximately 300 lbs down to 240 lbs. This drastic change did not go unnoticed: images and clips from the premiere quickly ignited online conversations, ranging from admiration to concern, and even giving Johnson the tongue-in-cheek nickname,“The Pebble”.

Dramatic Transformation

Johnson's new look is no accident nor the result of passing fads-it's the product of immense dedication for his newest role: portraying real-life MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. Johnson publicly embraced the challenge, sharing at a press conference that he was“really hungry to do” something creatively and physically demanding. For Johnson, dropping such a significant amount of weight wasn't just for show; it was an act of respect for Kerr's journey and about pushing himself to break away from the larger-than-life action star persona he's long embodied.

What Sparked the Weight Loss?

With his new appearance stirring so much buzz, speculation soon flew across platforms like X (formerly Twitter)-with jokes wondering whether Johnson had joined the roster of celebrities allegedly using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. Johnson was quick to set the record straight: there's no credible link to any weight-loss medication. Instead, he explained that his transformation stemmed from a renewed creative drive and was motivated in part by digestive health challenges he began addressing in early 2024.

Emotional Journey

What's never been in doubt is Johnson's work ethic-he emphasized that, as always, he achieved these changes through serious commitment to nutrition, rigorous gym sessions, and a desire to do justice to Mark Kerr's powerful story. The film's debut reflected this grit: The Smashing Machine received an astonishing 15-minute standing ovation at its Venice premiere, moving Johnson, director Benny Safdie, and the real Mark Kerr to tears as the crowd celebrated the raw, authentic storytelling on display.