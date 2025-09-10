Vincent Hurley

Lecturer in Criminology, police and policing, Dept of Security Studies & Criminology, Macquarie University, Macquarie University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

"Scholars seek to know and understand what the world of policing is like from within".

Me. I know and understand exactly what its like.

Vince is a lecturer at Macquarie University, Department of Security Studies & Criminology. His lecturing & research area of expertise is the role of the police and policing within the dynamics of a nation states political environment. He commenced life as an academic after 29 years as a NSW Police Officer.

He did operational (street) policing at Mt, Blacktown, St and Penrith and later as a Detective at these locations also. He worked as Detective investigating national and international cocaine trafficking and the manufacturing of amphetamine and ecstasy as a covert police officer.

He worked in organised crime unit carry out highly sensitive covert investigations into police corruption and organised crime in NSW and interstate. He was also a Police Hostage Negotiator for 8 years.

Vince was the Director of Detective Training for the NSW Police Force, training police who wanted to be Detectives. He was seconded as an advisor to the Department of Premier and Cabinet, the Police Minister on domestic violence legislation and policy reform as well as developing statewide policing strategies to reduce crime in NSW.

Vince received a Highly Commended Award in 2008 from the NSW State Premier in the NSW Public Sector Awards for Excellence for his work into Domestic Violence Reform for the NSW Police Force. In 2007 he won the National Award from Australian Institute of Criminology as Change Manager in reforming NSW Police policy and practice in way they investigated Domestic Violence.

He has received 2 Commissioners Commendation for Bravery saving the lives of 6 people trapped in flood waters and an 80 year old lady trapped in a burning house. He has also received the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Medal for work carried out into the 2003 Canberra Bushfires, the National Police Service Medal and Australian National Emergency Meal for 2019 - 2020 Bushfires

He loves talking about police and policing to anyone who wants to gain a different view on its reality, as seen on SBS, The ABC, Q & A and The Drum and other commercial media outlets.

He holds;

PhD (Criminology & Sociology - policing) 2022

Masters, Business Administration 2003

Grad Cert in University Teaching and Learning 2004

Grad Cert Emergency Management 2007

–present Lecturer, Strategic Geopolitical Policing & Criminology, Macquarie University

2013 Macquarie University. Centre for Policing, Intelligence & Counter Terrorism, Currently doing PhD into Crime & Crime Control in Australia

ExperienceEducation