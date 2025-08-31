Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Holds Meeting With Negotiating Team For Free Trade Agreements

2025-08-31 09:03:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, held a videoconference meeting on Sunday with the GCC negotiating team for free trade agreements to follow up on the progress of negotiations with several countries.
In a statement, the General Secretariat stated that Al-Badawi was briefed on an explanation from members of the negotiating team regarding the progress made in the ongoing negotiations, stressing the importance of continuing efforts to achieve common interests and the desired benefits for the peoples of the GCC countries.
Al-Budaiwi urged the team to intensify efforts to strengthen the GCC's position as an effective economic partner at the regional and international levels, stressing the General Secretariat's support for the negotiating team's efforts.
The Secretary-General reiterated the critical importance of free trade agreements in advancing economic integration among GCC states and expanding cooperation with the Council's partners in various fields. (end)
