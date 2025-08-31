Mannara Chopra Reveals She Shot For The 'Gun Gunate Chale Mausam' Song 26 Hours Straight

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra was seen romancing Hardik Banga in Ankit Tiwari's melodious track "Gun Gunate Chale Mausam".

Dropping some BTS fun from the shoot on social media, Mannara revealed that they shot for the track 26 hours straight from 6 am in the morning to 9: 30 am the next day with non-stop rain and zero sleep.

Posting a video compilation of some behind-the-scenes moments from the track, Mannara wrote on her Instagram: "26 hours. 6am to next day 930 am . Non-stop rain. Zero sleep. First time ever... and I survived..."

Reacting to the post, one of the Insta user penned: "The pair's chemistry is undeniable, making the romance feel so genuine."

Another one wrote, "I'm so proud of your Hard Work!! Your dedication to your projects is admirable."

The third comment read, "@memannara Congratulations to you, Mannara. We are proud of you. You do a lot of work and always give 100 percent. We love you very much. We are looking forward to your next new projects."

A cybercitizen shared: "Mannara's smile is as captivating as the romantic setting."

Crooned by Ankit Tiwari, "Gun Gunate Chale Mausam" enjoys music provided by Harsh Kargeti, with beautiful lyrics penned by Samay.

Prior to this, Mannara reminisced about her childhood in Ambala Cantt - her nani's house.

Sharing a collage of some fond memories from her childhood, Mannara wrote:“My Nani's house in Ambala Cantt - where every corner holds a piece of my heart.” The actress also paid a homage to her late grandfather who was an army person and whose discipline and strength has always influenced her. Talking about the same, Mannara wrote,“I added a touch of jazz to this video - a small homage to my Nana, who had a soft spot for timeless melodies. A dignified soul from a proud army background, just like many in my family. That discipline, grace, and quiet strength continue to shape who I am today."