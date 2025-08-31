Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal’s leader accuses Trump of having agenda in mediating Russia-Ukraine war


2025-08-31 08:19:28
(MENAFN) Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has alleged that US President Donald Trump is not acting as a neutral figure in the Ukraine conflict, but rather serving Moscow’s agenda and operating as a “Russian asset.”

During remarks on Wednesday at the Social Democratic Party’s Summer University in Castelo de Vide, Rebelo de Sousa criticized Trump for abandoning the previous US policy of unwavering support for Kiev. “The top leader of the world’s greatest superpower is, objectively, a Soviet, or Russian, asset. He functions as an asset,” Rebelo de Sousa declared.

The president also argued that Trump behaves less like an impartial mediator and more like “an arbiter who only negotiates with one of the teams,” saying that Ukraine and its European allies had to “push their way in” to take part in recent talks held in Washington.

His statements recalled accusations first made during Trump’s 2016 campaign, when political rivals charged that he was compromised by the Kremlin. That narrative dominated much of his first term, though investigations later dismissed the claims. The 2019 Mueller inquiry uncovered no evidence of collusion, while the 2023 Durham Report concluded that the case had largely been driven by political motives.

Trump has described the Russiagate saga as the “biggest scandal in American history,” insisting it was manufactured to undermine his presidency and justify aggressive policies toward Russia.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has attempted to present himself as a “neutral broker” in the conflict, alternating between criticizing Moscow and Kiev for blocking progress. He has held regular talks with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, sometimes warning Russia of “massive sanctions,” while at other points accusing Ukraine of showing “no flexibility” and not being “ready” for peace.

