AI Certs® Unveils HR Bundle: 4 In 1 Certification Empowering HR Professionals To Drive AI-Infused Efficiency

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , is proud to unveil its Human Resources Bundle , a powerful quartet of credentials engineered to equip HR professionals with the tools to integrate AI into recruitment, talent management, and organizational growth with fairness, transparency, and strategic insight.This all-inclusive bundle features four critical certifications-AI+ EveryoneTM, AI+ ExecutiveTM, AI+ EthicsTM, and AI+ Human ResourcesTM-deliverable through a seamless and self-paced digital experience that includes high-quality video modules, e-books, audiobooks, quizzes, an AI Mentor, and mobile-friendly accessibility. Priced at a compelling $624-a 20% savings off the original $780-this package delivers elite expertise at remarkable value.Designed for HR practitioners at every career stage, the certification suite begins with AI+ EveryoneTM, which introduces foundational AI concepts and broad industry applications. AI+ ExecutiveTM builds on this with leadership-focused strategic deployment of AI, while AI+ EthicsTM underscores responsible and compliant use of technology. The pinnacle, AI+ Human ResourcesTM, is tailored to optimize real-world HR functions like recruitment, onboarding, workforce planning, and employee engagement using predictive and data-driven insights.This offering reflects AI CERTs' commitment to building future ready HR leaders. It ensures that AI-enhanced processes in HR aren't just efficient-they're equitable, insightful, and aligned with organizational values. Successful participants earn globally recognized, blockchain-secured certificates highlighting commitment to innovation and ethical leadership in HR.This launch reinforces AI CERTs' expanding portfolio of role-based bundles designed for educators, leaders, developers-and now HR professionals-with the aim of building a global ecosystem of AI-capable, purposeful professionals.

