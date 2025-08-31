AI Certs® Introduces Learning & Development Certification Bundle To Revolutionize Training Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification , today launched the Learning & Development Certification Bundle , a five-in-one certification suite designed to empower L&D professionals, corporate trainers, HR leaders, and educators with verified AI capabilities. This pioneering certification pathway blends foundational knowledge, leadership acumen, ethical rigor, and sector-specific skills to elevate L&D practice with credibility and career impact.The Learning & Development Certification Bundle offers a highly applied curriculum that supports real-world, job-ready skills. Participants benefit from a rich blend of high-quality videos, e-books, audiobooks, podcasts, module-based quizzes, and dedicated AI mentorship, all optimized for both mobile and desktop experiences. Upon successful completion of each certification module and proctored exam, professionals earn blockchain-secured credentials that bolster their industry credibility and carry recognition globally.As organizations increasingly integrate AI to enhance talent development-improving personalization, engagement, and learning effectiveness-L&D teams must go beyond basic understanding and demonstrate mastery with recognized credentials. The Learning & Development Certification Bundle fills this distinction by offering a structured and verifiable learning pathway that equips professionals to harness AI tools responsibly and strategically, setting them apart in a rapidly evolving landscape.The bundle includes the following comprehensive certifications:.AI+ EveryoneTM – Establish a strong foundation in core AI principles and professional applications..AI+ EthicsTM – Understand ethical frameworks essential for responsible AI integration in learning..AI+ Learning & DevelopmentTM – Learn to apply AI-driven tools and strategies to optimize training outcomes..AI+ ExecutiveTM – Acquire leadership skills to champion AI adoption within organizational learning structures..AI+ EducatorTM – Gain techniques for educators to leverage AI insights and tools to enhance learning experiences.This launch reinforces AI CERTs' leadership in providing globally relevant, certification-first solutions that not only impart AI knowledge-but validate professional expertise and transform careers in the AI-enabled workplace.

