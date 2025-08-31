A.R. Rahman Calls Working In A Silent Film Like Uff Ye Siyappa 'Every Composer's Dream'
During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rahman was asked: "This is a silent movie, there are no dialogues- how did you approach the music of this film?"
Speaking to IANS, he replied: "So this movie came through Luv Ranjan sir, and then director Ashok told me the story. He had a lot of confidence, and he had a style of explaining everything - So, I gave him 3-4 ideas, recorded and also gave him a couple of songs. Then I saw the movie and composed a few more songs. Some of the bits were frame-to-frame sink, some of them are more generic- So, the combination of many kinds of styles and ideas and treatment together to keep engagement throughout the film."
He was further questioned, "This film is similar to 'Pushpaka', (Pushpaka Vimana) which also did not have any dialogue. How challenging was it compared to other films?"
To this, he shared: "It's a composer's dream to get a movie with only scores and no dialogues, so I grabbed it- 'Let me do this'".
"Ufff Yeh Siyapaa" is a unique comedy of errors in which Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), a sheepish common man, finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him - convinced he's been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini (Nora Fatehi). He hasn't. But before he can clear his name, a wrongly delivered drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters, the worst of which is a dead body turning up in his home. As Kesari scrambles to fix the situation, another corpse appears - turning his house into a full-blown crime scene.
Written and directed by G. Ashok, "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa" is set for a theatrical release on September 5th.
