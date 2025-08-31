U.S. Newspaper Publishes Trump's“Day-After” Plan For Gaza

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip circulating within the Trump administration envisions the United States taking control of the territory for at least ten years. The plan, based on President Donald Trump's declared intent to“take control” of Gaza, proposes transforming the Strip into a vibrant tourist destination and a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology.

The document outlines at least a temporary evacuation of Gaza's entire population-over two million people-either through so-called“voluntary relocation” to another country or by moving to designated safe zones within the Strip during reconstruction.

According to the newspaper, a trust fund would provide landowners with digital tokens representing the rights to redevelop their property. These tokens could be used to finance a new life elsewhere or to acquire an apartment in one of six to eight planned“AI-powered smart cities” to be built in Gaza.

Palestinians who choose to leave would receive a $5,000 cash grant, four years of housing assistance in a new location, and one year of food support.