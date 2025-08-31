Work Launched On Six Water Supply Projects In Ghor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on six water supply networks at a cost of 40 million afghanis in western Ghor province, an official announced on Sunday.

Once completed, 1,400 families will gain access to potable water.

Zabiullah Ghawsizada, spokesperson for the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“These water supply networks are being established in in Tulak, Saghar and Dawlatyar districts of the province.”

Funded by the World Bank (WB), the projects would be carried out under the supervision of the Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development with technical assistance from the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DACAAR), he said.

He added the projects would cost 40,474,576 afghanis.

According to him, the schemes will provide 1,400 families with access to clean drinking water besides creating job opportunities for dozens of local residents.

Residents of these districts welcomed the launch of the projects and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Ghor Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department and partner organisations.

Inayatullah, a resident of Dawlatyar district, said:“For years we struggled with a shortage of drinking water. We are happy that with the start of this project, there is now hope of having access to safe water in our villages. We are grateful to all institutions that supported this initiative.”

Khair Mohammad, a resident of Sarasiab village in Tulak district, added:“We had been waiting for such a project for years. The shortage of drinking water was one of the biggest problems of our people. With the start of this water supply network, our lives will change. We thank all the authorities and organisations involved.”

The launch of these projects comes as residents in many areas of Ghor continue to face shortages of safe drinking water due to climate change and recurrent droughts.

