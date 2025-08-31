Saiee Manjrekar Recollects Fighting With Cousins For 'Zanje' During Ganeshotsav
Talking about her favourite memory from childhood about Ganeshotsav, the actress told IANS,“There are a lot. We have Zanje in our house Marathi, it is called Zanje (used during aarti for the rhythm). So in our house, I think there are 8-9 cousins. But Zanje were 5. So we always used to fight for them. And the three who didn't get it, they had to clap. So we used to fight a lot”.
She further mentioned that the 10 days of Ganeshotsav are something that she looks forward to, every year. The actress also said that the festival food is her favourite thing to gorge on.
She said,“I think I am the most excited in the year for the 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi because my whole family comes. There are always people in the house. There is a sort of happy voice. People are laughing. There is yummy food at home. So I really enjoy it. And obviously during the time of Aarti, we have a lot of fun. So I think the whole memory of Ganesh Chaturthi since I was young, till now, I enjoy it a lot”.
Earlier, the actress, who is the daughter of veteran actor, director, and writer Mahesh Manjrekar, said that her father has always been her inspiration, but never her shortcut.
Saiee shared,“My father has always been my biggest inspiration, but never my shortcut. I remember a very straightforward chat we had when I first spoke about acting, he told me, 'If you want to be an actor, it has to be your decision. I will never put you in a room with any friend of mine or make a call on your behalf”.
At first, Saiee agreed it felt“daunting.”“But today, I see how important that lesson was. I learnt to face rejection, to audition with strangers, to stand in lines like everyone else, and to earn every opportunity on my own merit. It made me value every role so much more”, she said.
