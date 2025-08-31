Qatarenergy Reveals Fuel Prices For September 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the upcoming month of September 2025.

Prices for Premium-grade petrol and Super will remain the same, as Premium-grade petrol will amount to QR1.95 and Super will amount to QR2 per litre for September.

The cost of diesel also remains unchanged at QR2.05 per litre for September.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.