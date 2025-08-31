Amir Receives Commander Of US Central Command
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday morning, Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America were reviewed, and ways to develop and strengthen them, especially in the areas of military and defense cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.
