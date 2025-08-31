Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Commander Of US Central Command

Amir Receives Commander Of US Central Command


2025-08-31 07:09:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday morning, Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America were reviewed, and ways to develop and strengthen them, especially in the areas of military and defense cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.

MENAFN31082025000063011010ID1109998511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search