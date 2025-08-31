Yarmouk University Ranks First In Jordan, Second In Arab World At Data Analysis Hackathon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- A team from the Faculty of Information Technology and Computer Science at Yarmouk University has achieved a major milestone, securing first place in Jordan and second place regionally in the DataDrip Hackathon, a competitive event focused on advanced data analysis, hosted by Al Hussein Technical University.The competition, organized by Qafza, a regional leader in youth skill development and technology innovation, brought together more than 1,300 teams from 10 Arab countries. It aims to empower young innovators to excel in competitive, technology-driven environments and develop practical, real-world solutions.The winning Yarmouk team, comprised of students Mohammad Rashdan, Zaid Abu Rumman, and Saad Al-Taamari, was recognized for delivering innovative solutions in banking data analysis, demonstrating advanced capabilities in handling big data and applying data-driven decision-making techniques.Dean of the faculty, Qasem Al-Radaideh, emphasized the importance of such achievements in preparing students for the modern job market. "We consistently encourage our students to participate in specialized competitions to broaden their technical knowledge, sharpen their analytical skills, and position themselves competitively in the workforce both during and after their studies," he said.Al-Radaideh noted that the DataDrip Hackathon stands out for its practical approach, bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application, while providing participants with regional-level competitive experience.Held virtually over the course of a week, the hackathon featured training workshops and mentorship sessions designed to support participants and enhance their skills. Winners received awards and internship opportunities to further their professional development and industry readiness.