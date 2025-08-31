China’s first 6G chip to help address digital divide between rural, urban communities
(MENAFN) Chinese scientists have introduced the world’s first 6G chip, which could boost service speeds in rural areas up to 5,000 times current levels, reports indicate. The breakthrough aims to reduce the digital divide between urban and remote communities.
Developed by researchers at a Beijing university and Hong Kong’s City University, the “all-frequency” 6G chip is said to deliver mobile internet speeds exceeding 100 gigabits per second across the entire wireless spectrum, including frequencies typically used in remote regions. This could make high-speed internet more widely accessible, allowing, for example, the transmission of a 50GB 8K movie in seconds.
Despite the promise of faster connectivity, both 5G and 6G technologies have faced criticism over potential health risks from increased electromagnetic radiation, particularly at higher frequencies used in 6G. Experts have also highlighted cybersecurity vulnerabilities, environmental concerns from expanding infrastructure, and the risk that the digital divide could worsen if rural areas are left behind. There are also warnings about increased surveillance and data privacy issues as connectivity grows.
Current wireless technologies, such as 5G, are limited to specific frequency ranges. The new 6G chip reportedly integrates the full spectrum from 0.5 GHz to 115 GHz into a compact 11mm by 1.7mm device, replacing multiple systems that previously managed different bands. This enables seamless operation across low to high frequencies, benefiting both high-demand applications and regions requiring broad coverage, like rural or remote areas.
“High-frequency bands such as millimetre-wave and terahertz offer extremely large bandwidth and ultra-low latency, making them suitable for applications like virtual reality and surgical procedures,” Professor Wang Xingjun from Peking University told reports.
Researchers are now working on plug-and-play modules for a range of devices, from smartphones to drones, which could expand the practical use of the chip in everyday technology.
