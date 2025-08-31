Russia forces to peruse army operations in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia intends to maintain its momentum and press forward in operations against Ukrainian forces, according to statements from the Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.
During a briefing at the Russian Defense Ministry, Gerasimov said that the Joint Group of Forces is carrying out a “non-stop offensive” along nearly all areas of the front line.
“An analysis of the state of Ukrainian troops shows that in the spring and summer, the enemy concentrated all its efforts on slowing down our offensive, while suffering heavy losses,” he stated.
He added, “As a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are forced to transfer the most combat-ready units from one crisis direction to another to ‘plug holes’. Today, the strategic initiative is entirely with the Russian troops.”
Gerasimov highlighted that the offensive has been accompanied by frequent and “massive” strikes on Ukrainian arms production sites. “During the spring-summer period, such strikes were carried out against 76 important facilities,” he said.
He also emphasized that these battlefield gains have been made possible by “the timely supply” of “high-precision weapons, missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment” provided by Russian industry.
