Disrespectful And Ignorant Policy, US Political Thinker Rick Sanchez Slams Donald Trump For Imposing 50% Tariff On India

American journalist and political commentator Rick Sanchez, who hosts 'The Sanchez Effect' on Russia Today, criticized the United States' decision to impose tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian crude oil, labelling it as a"disrespectful and ignorant policy."

He accused Donald Trump of sometimes making decisions based on "grudges and non-scientific thinking.”

In an interview with ANI, Sanchez asserted that "India's the big boy, not a schoolchild" and its pushback against US pressure marks a "cataclysmic, transformational moment" that will be viewed by historians as a point when global power began to shift from the West to the global South in which the premier countries are going to be India and China, along with Russia, South Africa and Brazil.

Sanchez stated Trump's decision to impose a total of 50% in tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% secondary tariff for importing Russian oil, appears to be based on“personal vendettas” rather than sound geopolitical strategy.

He referenced a report by the American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies, which suggested the tariffs were a result of "personal pique" over not being allowed to mediate the India-Pakistan conflict.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor even as New Delhi has made it clear that there was no third-party mediation and the cessation of hostilities took place after Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart, he added.

Sanchez argued that the Trump administration's policy is based on a lack of understanding of India's history and its role in the world.

He said the US treats India like a "schoolchild who needs to be told what to do." He also dismissed claims from Trump's aide, Peter Navarro, who called the Russia-Ukraine war "PM Modi's war," labeling the statement as "laughable" and uninformed.

Asked about Trump singling out India for its purchases of Russian oil and not imposing sanctions on China and Europe, which continues to buy oil and gas from Russia, Sanchez said "he's haphazard in his approach.”

He also added that the President lacks“sense of stability and consistency,” suggesting that the US cannot be too harsh on China because its economy is so dependent on Chinese products and loans.

"China has loaned us so much that our economy is based on everything China does, not just in terms of the products that 90% of the products in any Walmart, which is where America shops, come from China. The rest may come from Vietnam and parts of Malaysia. But in the end, they make the products and they loan us the money to fight the wars that we then fight in to be able to keep our production base, which is the only one we seem to have these days, which is the weapons production going," he toldANI.

The Indian government has called the US tariffs "extremely unfortunate, unjustified and unreasonable,” and stated that it will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that India's oil imports from Russia are based on market factors and are meant to ensure the energy security of India's 1.4 billion people.

Despite the US tariffs, a report by the Ukrainian oil market analytics firm NaftoRynok revealed that India became Ukraine's largest diesel supplier in July 2025, supplying around 15.5% of its diesel imports.

Sanchez also suggested that the US tariffs could push India towards a closer economic relationship with China as leaders from both countries, along with Russia are attending the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

"I sense that PM Modi didn't make the full commitment to start this economic embrace until after he, and the Indian government, felt disrespected to the point where they started thinking it's time to redevelop this relationship... Is it a Machiavellian play on the part of PM Modi and President Xi where they want to send a message to the world, and specifically to Donald Trump, that 'You're creating this union. Be careful who you mess with, because the bigger you make us, the smaller you make yourself,” he said during the interview with ANI.