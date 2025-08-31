UP School Principal Asks Students To Remove 'Tilak, Kalawa', Sparks Protests

A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr found itself at the center of a storm after its principal issued a controversial directive barring students from wearing tilak (religious mark on the forehead) or kalawa (sacred thread) inside classrooms. The order, however, was withdrawn the next day after an uproar from parents and members of right-wing groups.

Naresh Kumar Singh, the school's principal, who oversees Classes 1 to 8, not only rolled back the order but also issued a public apology. The district education department also ordered a probe into the incident.

Singh clarified that the decision was revoked“immediately” owing to“people's sentiments.” School manager Gajraj Singh, too, distanced the institution from the controversial directive and said,“Soon after the matter came to our notice, we directed the principal to withdraw any such decision and file an apology. We don't promote such subjects... We respect religious sentiments.”

The controversy first surfaced on Wednesday when students revealed to their parents that they had been instructed not to wear tilak or kalawa to school. By Thursday, the directive had sparked strong protests, with parents and right-wing activists gathering outside the school gates to voice their anger.

Following the uproar, the principal issued a second order withdrawing the earlier one. Ravinder Sharma, coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch, said, "The school principal forced students to remove them, which upset many parents. The principal accepted the mistake and apologised, assuring us that such incidents will not happen again.

However, we demand the education department take strict action in such matters."

