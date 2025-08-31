UP School Principal Asks Students To Remove 'Tilak, Kalawa', Sparks Protests
A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr found itself at the center of a storm after its principal issued a controversial directive barring students from wearing tilak (religious mark on the forehead) or kalawa (sacred thread) inside classrooms. The order, however, was withdrawn the next day after an uproar from parents and members of right-wing groups.
Naresh Kumar Singh, the school's principal, who oversees Classes 1 to 8, not only rolled back the order but also issued a public apology. The district education department also ordered a probe into the incident.
Singh clarified that the decision was revoked“immediately” owing to“people's sentiments.” School manager Gajraj Singh, too, distanced the institution from the controversial directive and said,“Soon after the matter came to our notice, we directed the principal to withdraw any such decision and file an apology. We don't promote such subjects... We respect religious sentiments.”
The controversy first surfaced on Wednesday when students revealed to their parents that they had been instructed not to wear tilak or kalawa to school. By Thursday, the directive had sparked strong protests, with parents and right-wing activists gathering outside the school gates to voice their anger.
Following the uproar, the principal issued a second order withdrawing the earlier one. Ravinder Sharma, coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch, said, "The school principal forced students to remove them, which upset many parents. The principal accepted the mistake and apologised, assuring us that such incidents will not happen again.
However, we demand the education department take strict action in such matters."
(Curated with the help of AI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment