São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 30, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in SP: D-EDGE's multi-room NAVE marathon, an open-bar fandom takeover at Audio, and a 5-year anniversary diggers' party in a beloved Bixiga space-plus a techno-meets-funk warehouse for the after. All verified via official venue or ticketing pages. Top Picks Tonight NAVE - D-EDGE (Barra Funda) Why we picked it: SP's flagship underground program-international curation, sunrise finish, pristine system.
-
Time: 23:59–late
Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
Phone: (11) 3665-9500
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance: lotes via Ingresse/Blueticket (valores no checkout)
Tickets: Ingresse . Blueticket
-
Time: 23:00–06:00
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 – São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
Phone: (11) 3862-8279 / (11) 3675-1991
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com (evento
Entrance: R$130 (lote) no Shotgun (lista/portaria conforme produtor)
Tickets: Shotgun - event
-
Time: 22:30–06:00
Address: R. Rui Barbosa, 572 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01326-010
Phone: (11) 97124-2790 (Funilaria Bixiga)
Website: @funilariabixiga
Entrance: R$49,90 (lote) no Shotgun
Tickets: Shotgun - event
-
Time: 23:00–08:00
Address: R. Roberto Simonsen, 87 – Sé, São Paulo – SP
Phone: não divulgado
Website: shotgun - event . RA list
Entrance: lotes/porta (ver checkout)
Why we picked it: warehouse-style two-floor night with 13 DJs-serious after-hours energy.
