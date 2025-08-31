Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 30, 2025


2025-08-31 05:01:43
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in SP: D-EDGE's multi-room NAVE marathon, an open-bar fandom takeover at Audio, and a 5-year anniversary diggers' party in a beloved Bixiga space-plus a techno-meets-funk warehouse for the after. All verified via official venue or ticketing pages. Top Picks Tonight NAVE - D-EDGE (Barra Funda) Why we picked it: SP's flagship underground program-international curation, sunrise finish, pristine system.
  • Time: 23:59–late
  • Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
  • Phone: (11) 3665-9500
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: lotes via Ingresse/Blueticket (valores no checkout)
  • Tickets: Ingresse . Blueticket
Bailão Otaku - 11a Edição (Open Bar) @ Audio (Água Branca/Barra Funda) Why we picked it: A maximalist neon-funk/K-pop open-bar night in a big-room venue-crowd energy guaranteed.
  • Time: 23:00–06:00
  • Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 – São Paulo – SP, 05001-000
  • Phone: (11) 3862-8279 / (11) 3675-1991
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com (evento
  • Entrance: R$130 (lote) no Shotgun (lista/portaria conforme produtor)
  • Tickets: Shotgun - event
Discos Baratos - 5 Anos @ Funilaria Bixiga (Bela Vista) Why we picked it: Anniversary edition from vinyl-heads in a cult room-deep selectors till morning.
  • Time: 22:30–06:00
  • Address: R. Rui Barbosa, 572 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – SP, 01326-010
  • Phone: (11) 97124-2790 (Funilaria Bixiga)
  • Website: @funilariabixiga
  • Entrance: R$49,90 (lote) no Shotgun
  • Tickets: Shotgun - event
Also Notable Tonight FØRJA | Revolta - Techno + Funk @ Palacete da Sé (Centro)
  • Time: 23:00–08:00
  • Address: R. Roberto Simonsen, 87 – Sé, São Paulo – SP
  • Phone: não divulgado
  • Website: shotgun - event . RA list
  • Entrance: lotes/porta (ver checkout)
  • Why we picked it: warehouse-style two-floor night with 13 DJs-serious after-hours energy.
Route 22:30 aqueça no Funilaria → 23:59 NAVE no D-EDGE até o amanhecer; alternativa: 23:00 Bailão Otaku (Audio) e, depois, o after no Palacete da Sé. São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Saturday, August 30, 2025

