G Venkataraman Appointed TN's DGP (Law And Order)

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Senior IPS officer G. Venkataraman has been appointed the new Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Tamil Nadu, following the retirement of two top police officials on Sunday.

Shankar Jiwal, who had been serving as the DGP (Law and Order), and Shailesh Kumar Yadav, the DGP of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, both retired from service.

To mark their retirement, a formal farewell function was organised at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai, on Saturday.

The event witnessed the participation of senior police officers and officials who acknowledged the contribution of the outgoing officers to the State's policing system.

Although Shankar Jiwal has stepped down from his primary role, the State government has entrusted him with a new responsibility.

He has been appointed as the first Chairman of the newly constituted Fire Commission. Jiwal is scheduled to assume office at the headquarters of the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Egmore on Monday. This move ensures that the experience of the retired officer continues to benefit the administration in a new domain.

Meanwhile, Venkataraman, who had been serving as the Administrative DGP of the Tamil Nadu Police, has been chosen to take over as the new DGP in charge of law and order.

On Sunday at 4 p.m., a brief function was held at the DGP's office where he formally took charge as the in-charge DGP.

Reports indicate that Shankar Jiwal personally handed over responsibilities to his successor, ensuring a smooth transition of duties.

In another key development, Vineet Dev Vankadey, who had been serving as the Headquarters DGP, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation. This reshuffle of senior officers is seen as part of the government's strategy to make effective use of the expertise and leadership of seasoned IPS officers in new and critical administrative positions.

The changes come at a significant juncture, with the State government emphasising efficiency, law enforcement readiness, and infrastructure improvements in the police force.

With Venkataraman now at the helm of law and order, expectations are high for a continued focus on maintaining peace and strengthening the policing framework across Tamil Nadu.