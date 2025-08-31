QNB, Kidzania Conclude Summer Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB concluded the summer camp in collaboration with KidZania, under its CSR pillars of education and youth, as well as sustainability. This dynamic series of weekly sessions, engaged young minds in essential financial literacy topics.

Designed for children aged 3 to 16 years, the summer camp aimed to instill foundational skills in money management and financial responsibility.

Participants explored crucial concepts such as the importance of thinking before making a purchase, practical strategies for handling money, and the balance between spending and saving.

They also learned about setting financial goals, making deposits, and the fundamentals of budget management through engaging activities, including making their own wallets, 3D saving Jars, and Money Decision trees.

The QNB Summer Camp not only focused on education but also emphasised the importance of sustainability, aligning with our commitment to fostering responsible future citizens.“We are excited to partner with KidZania to elevate our CSR initiatives and empower the youth,” said Abdullah Mohammad Arbabi, Vice President – CSR & Sponsorships at QNB Group.

“By equipping the next generation with essential financial skills, we are not just investing in their future, but also in the sustainable development of our community.” QNB remains dedicated to promoting education and sustainability as part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, ensuring that today's youth are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

