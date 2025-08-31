Rwandan President Receives Participants Of QLC's Government Leaders Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kigali: President of the Republic of Rwanda H E Paul Kagame received participants of the Government Leaders Program of the Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) during their educational visit to the Rwandan capital, led by Director General of the QLC Abdullah Mohammed Khalifa Al Binali.

During the meeting, President Kagame shared his experience in leadership, strategic planning, and crisis management, emphasizing that successful leadership requires calm decision-making, free from external pressures, with a realistic and flexible focus on short-term objectives.

He explained that an effective leader confronts challenges consciously, does not let the past hold them back, and works with courage and caution to shape a better future, relying on the participation of all segments of society in the development process. He stressed that building nations requires collective effort.

President Kagame concluded by noting that mistakes are a natural part of work, but the key to success lies in persistence, correcting course, and moving forward to achieve desired goals.

This visit is part of the educational trips organized by the QLC for program participants, aimed at exchanging international experiences in developing national competencies and learning from successful practices that combine strategic knowledge with practical application to enhance governmental performance and foster innovation in a rapidly changing world.

During the trip, participants explored Rwanda's remarkable development journey over less than three decades, witnessing the country's transformation from the aftermath of genocide into a leading model of comprehensive development and institutional reform.

The visit included field tours to leading institutions such as African Leadership University, national universities, Rwanda Development Board, Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, as well as other governmental bodies and financial centers, where participants learned about best practices in development, innovation, and resource management.

Abdullah Mohammed Khalifa Al Binali expressed his gratitude to President Kagame for his warm reception and valuable engagement, describing the meeting as a unique opportunity to benefit from the President's accumulated experience of over 31 years, shaped by rich experiences that serve as a masterclass in leadership and governance.

He noted that President Kagame's career offers crucial lessons and insights, establishing him as one of Africa's most distinguished leaders, who successfully managed the country through both times of conflict and periods of peace and development.