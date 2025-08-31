Sharjah Tri-Series: Pakistan Win Despite Asif-Inspired UAE's Fightback Khaleej Times

The UAE came up with a spirited display before going down to Pakistan by 31 runs in a highly entertaining match of the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan, which beat Afghanistan in the first match on Friday, made a formidable 207 all out in 20 overs with Saim Ayub, the highly talented young opener, scoring a magnificent 69 off 38 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes).

Thanks to Ayub's brilliant shot-making, Pakistan reached 104 in the 12th over despite the UAE restricting the batters from the other end.

When Ayub became the fourth wicket to fall at 104, the UAE had a great opportunity to restrict the 2009 T20 World Cup winners to a modest score.

But Hasan Nawaz (56 off 26 balls) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15 balls) revived the Pakistan innings with a fantastic 57-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Hasan was especially in stunning form as he entertained the crowd with six big sixes on the historic ground.

Saghir Khan (2/44) and Junaid Siddique (3/49) were the most successful bowlers for the UAE, but none of them could contain the free-flowing Pakistan batters.

In reply, the UAE were in big trouble at 76/5 despite Pakistan-born Muhammad Wasim's fine cameo (33 off 18 balls) at the top order.

But Asif Khan, another Pakistan-born UAE batter, launched a stunning counter-attack with a 35-ball 77.

The 35-year-old hit six sixes and six fours, displaying his attacking talent against a Test playing country.

The margin of victory for Pakistan could have been much bigger, but Asif ensured the UAE walked away from the match with their heads held high.

Veteran pacer Hasan Ali took three wickets for 47 runs, but left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (4-0-21-2) was outstanding with the ball.

Ayub, fresh from his fantastic half-century, also took two wickets with his off-break to earn the man-of-the-match award.

The UAE will take on Afghanistan in their second match on Sunday.

The tri-series is warm-up international event ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where the UAE will make their first appearance in more than 10 years.