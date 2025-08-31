UAE Expresses Condolences To Poland Over Death Of Pilot In F-16 Jet Crash
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Poland and its sincere condolences over the crash of a Polish Air Force plane , which resulted in the death of its pilot.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Poland over this tragedy.Recommended For You
A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed on August 28 while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment