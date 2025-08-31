Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Expresses Condolences To Poland Over Death Of Pilot In F-16 Jet Crash

UAE Expresses Condolences To Poland Over Death Of Pilot In F-16 Jet Crash


2025-08-31 02:46:28
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Poland and its sincere condolences over the crash of a Polish Air Force plane , which resulted in the death of its pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Poland over this tragedy.

Recommended For You

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed on August 28 while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.

MENAFN31082025000049011007ID1109997906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search