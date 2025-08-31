UAE Expresses Condolences To Poland Over Death Of Pilot In F-16 Jet Crash

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Poland and its sincere condolences over the crash of a Polish Air Force plane , which resulted in the death of its pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, and to the government and people of Poland over this tragedy.

Recommended For You

A Polish F-16 fighter jet crashed on August 28 while preparing for an air show in the central city of Radom, killing the pilot, a government spokesperson said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Tragedy in Radom, during preparations for the air show, a F-16 jet crashed. Unfortunately, the pilot has died," Adam Szlapka wrote on X, adding that the defence minister was heading to the site of the accident.