Asia Cup In UAE: Match Start Timings Updated, Revised Schedule Revealed

The start time for 18 out of the 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches has been updated. These matches will now begin at 6:30pm local time (Gulf Standard Time), the Emirates Cricket Board announced on Saturday.

The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.

On Saturday, the revised schedule was shared with updated timings. The UAE vs Oman match on Monday, September 15, will start at 4pm local time at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi - the only day game of the tournament.

Here's the revised tournament schedule:

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day

Tickets for the matches went live on Friday. Prices start from Dh40 for Abu Dhabi and Dh50 for Dubai matches. Tickets can be purchased on Platinum List.